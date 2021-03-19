Ragland signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After spending three years in Kansas City and capturing a Lombardi Trophy during the 2019-2020 season, Ragland appeared in all 16 games for the Lions last year while collecting 52 tackles and a sack. The 27-year-old now takes his talent to the Meadowlands, where he will immediately compete for a starting role at the center of Patrick Graham's defense. Ragland has only whiffed on three of a possible 85 tackling opportunities the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.