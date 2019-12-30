Play

Giants' Reggie White: Signs future deal

White signed a reserve/futures contract with the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

White spent most of the season on the Giants' practice squad, and he'll get another chance to make the team in 2020. The 23-year-old was highly productive in his senior season for Monmouth, recording 71 receptions for 1,133 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, his fastest track to an NFL roster would likely be special teams.

