Ellison caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Ellison now has a catch in every game this season, totaling just 19 yards. The veteran tight end fantasy value is minimal as third-year tight end Evan Engram is firing up a breakout campaign.

