Ellison caught three of four targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Redskins.

Ellison's the blocking TE behind Evan Engram, but he's useful as a pass catcher on occasion. Golden Tate's return in Week 5 will probably shrink Ellison's already modest role in the passing game, however.

