Ellison hauled in both of his targets for five yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Dallas.

Ellison's involvement in the passing game comes as a bit of surprise, regardless of how minimal. With Evan Engram in front of him on the depth chart and the likes of Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkey in the offensive mix, Ellison remains a large afterthought.

