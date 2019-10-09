Ellison is likely to start Thursday's contest against the Patriots with Evan Engram (knee) ruled out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Aside from Engram, Ellison is the only tight end on New York's roster with a reception this season. He's a likely candidate to play a regular role in the passing game as long as Engram remains sidelined, though Garrett Dickerson should receive snaps as well. Of course, against New England's formidable defense it'll be difficult to count upon Ellison for fantasy production.