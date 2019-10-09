Giants' Rhett Ellison: Could start Thursday
Ellison is likely to start Thursday's contest against the Patriots with Evan Engram (knee) ruled out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Aside from Engram, Ellison is the only tight end on New York's roster with a reception this season. He's a likely candidate to play a regular role in the passing game as long as Engram remains sidelined, though Garrett Dickerson should receive snaps as well. Of course, against New England's formidable defense it'll be difficult to count upon Ellison for fantasy production.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...