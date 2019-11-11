Giants' Rhett Ellison: Diagnosed with concussion
Ellison was diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The head injury didn't result in Ellison's early removal from the contest, but he only played 49 percent of the offensive snaps and caught three balls for 42 yards while stepping in as a replacement for starting tight end Evan Engram (foot). With Ellison entering the concussion protocol and Engram still hurting, the Giants could be down both of their top two tight ends in the Week 11 game against the Bears. Rookie Kaden Smith is the lone healthy tight end on the roster.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...