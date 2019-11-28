Play

Ellison (concussion) was held out of practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With no noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries, Ellison is on pace to log a second straight absence Sunday against the Packers. The Giants may also be without Evan Engram (foot), so Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson are poised to hold down the fort at tight end yet again this weekend.

