Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The tight end appeared on track to put an end to his four-week absence Sunday against the Redskins after taking every rep during Wednesday's practice, but his downgrade in activity a day later suddenly muddles his status. It's unclear at this point whether the Giants elected to scale back Ellison's workload coming out of Wednesday's session or if his limitations Thursday were the result of a in-practice setback. Either way, Ellison still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and would need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up this weekend. With Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve, Kaden Smith would operate as the Giants' clear No. 1 tight end if Ellison can't go Sunday.

