Giants' Rhett Ellison: Downgraded to limited participant
Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The tight end appeared on track to put an end to his four-week absence Sunday against the Redskins after taking every rep during Wednesday's practice, but his downgrade in activity a day later suddenly muddles his status. It's unclear at this point whether the Giants elected to scale back Ellison's workload coming out of Wednesday's session or if his limitations Thursday were the result of a in-practice setback. Either way, Ellison still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and would need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up this weekend. With Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve, Kaden Smith would operate as the Giants' clear No. 1 tight end if Ellison can't go Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...