Giants' Rhett Ellison: Exits game with concussion
Ellison is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a concussion.
Ellison exited Sunday's contest during the first quarter, and will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before eventually retaking the field. Scott Simonson will serve as the top backup to starting tight end Evan Engram as long as Ellison remains sidelined.
