Ellison caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Bears.

With Evan Engram (hamstring) out for another contest, Ellison filled a three-down role (94 percent snap share) for the fifth time this season. The 30-year-old has averaged 3.2 catches for 40.8 yards on 4.8 targets in the five games Engram has either missed or barely played in this season, albeit with just one touchdown to show for the increased workload. The Giants do hope to get Engram back in the lineup for Week 14 at Washington, but there's no guarantee it actually happens.