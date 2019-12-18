Play

Ellison (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ellison is making tangible progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol after missing the last four weeks. If he's able to garner full clearance in time for Sunday's tilt at Washington, which will include meeting with an independent neurologist, he'll be in line to start at tight end with Evan Engram (foot) on IR.

