Ellison (concussion) was spotted running on the side during the media-access portion of Monday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ellison will look to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in the coming days, with his Week 12 status gaining added import, given that fellow tight end Evan Engram (foot) wasn't at practice at all Monday.

