Giants' Rhett Ellison: Has one catch in loss
Ellison caught his only target, an eight yard gain, during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills.
One catch for eight yards is how Ellison has come out in each of the first two games of the season. The Giants, outside of some big plays by Saquon Barkley and TE1 Evan Engram, haven't gotten much done to start the season, necessitating the beginning of the Daniel Jones era. Jones looked promising in the preseason, but Ellison's role in the offense is unlikely to change substantially even if Jones proves to be an upgrade.
More News
-
