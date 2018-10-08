Giants' Rhett Ellison: Has sore foot
Ellison was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report with what coach Pat Shurmur called a sore foot.
Ellison has filled in for Evan Engram (sprained MCL) during his two-game absence, logging at least 54 offensive snaps the past three contests. The increased usage seemingly has had a residual effect. With Ellison's Week 6 availability in question and Engram potentially returning to action Thursday versus the Eagles, Ellison could soon be reliant upon scraps, depending on if his health allows him to suit up.
