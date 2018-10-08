Giants' Rhett Ellison: Hauls in two passes Sunday
Ellison caught two of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Ellison started at tight end again with Evan Engram (knee) still out, but he is still not a primary target of quarterback Eli Manning. He's now caught just five passes for a total of 46 yards over the last two weeks, and, for now, can be safely avoided for fantasy purposes.
