Giants' Rhett Ellison: Healthy for training camp
Ellison (calf) was cleared to practice at the beginning of training camp on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Ellison was expected back for camp and he faced no hiccups in his recovery. He's likely near the tail end of the tight end depth chart and will need to beat out Matt LaCosse (knee) and Jerell Williams for a chance at a small role in the offense.
More News
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Expected back for training camp•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Sitting out OTAs with calf soreness•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Will have multiple roles on offense•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Signs with Giants•
-
Vikings' Rhett Ellison: Scores rushing touchdown•
-
Vikings' Rhett Ellison: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.