Ellison (calf) was cleared to practice at the beginning of training camp on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Ellison was expected back for camp and he faced no hiccups in his recovery. He's likely near the tail end of the tight end depth chart and will need to beat out Matt LaCosse (knee) and Jerell Williams for a chance at a small role in the offense.

