Play

Ellison (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Evan Engram (foot) also sidelined, Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith were the only tight ends available for practice. The Giants still have some hope for Engram and/or Ellison to be available for Sunday's game in Chicago.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories