Ellison (concussion) remains in the league-mandated protocol Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ellison continues to nurse a head injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Colts. The veteran did not practice Wednesday and is working with trainers on the side during Thursday's session. If Ellison were to sit out Week 17, Scott Simonson and Garrett Dickerson could receive increased roles behind Evan Engram.

