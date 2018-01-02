Giants' Rhett Ellison: Leads team in receiving
Ellison led the Giants in receiving Sunday with five catches for 63 yards on six targets.
Ellison filled in for the injured Evan Engram, but should go back to his role as blocking tight end in 2018.
