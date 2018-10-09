Giants' Rhett Ellison: Limited at practice
Ellison (foot) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice.
It amounts to positive progress for Ellison, who was labeled as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report a day after the foot soreness first set in during the Week 5 loss to the Panthers. With the Giants facing a quick turnaround with a matchup against the Eagles on Thursday, Ellison won't have much time off to recover from the foot issue. Perhaps more worrisome than the injury for Ellison is the potential return of Evan Engram (knee), who practiced in limited fashion Tuesday and could be ready to return from a two-game absence. Ellison has been starting at tight end in Engram's stead, accruing five receptions for 46 yards on eight targets over the past two contests.
