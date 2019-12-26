Play

Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ellison has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to begin the week, implying that he has yet to be cleared to participate in contact drills. He's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends