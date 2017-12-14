Giants' Rhett Ellison: Limited Thursday with finger issue
Ellison was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a finger injury.
Ellison has been limited in both of the Giants' practices to begin the week, though it's not believed that his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles is in any major jeopardy. While Ellison makes his greatest impact for the Giants as a blocker, he was surprisingly involved in the passing game during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys, catching four of five targets for 20 yards and his second touchdown of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Listed as No. 1 tight end•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Healthy for training camp•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Expected back for training camp•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Sitting out OTAs with calf soreness•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Will have multiple roles on offense•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Signs with Giants•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.