Ellison was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a finger injury.

Ellison has been limited in both of the Giants' practices to begin the week, though it's not believed that his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles is in any major jeopardy. While Ellison makes his greatest impact for the Giants as a blocker, he was surprisingly involved in the passing game during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys, catching four of five targets for 20 yards and his second touchdown of the season.