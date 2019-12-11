Play

Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ellison has missed three straight games due to a head injury, but Wednesday's limited session represents a step in the right direction. With Evan Engram (foot) also practicing in a limited fashion, it's possible that Ellison will be constrained to a depth role even if he manages to suit up against Miami on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories