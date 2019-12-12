Giants' Rhett Ellison: Logs limited practice
Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ellison has now recorded two straight limited practice sessions, indicating that he's making good progress through the league's protocol for head injuries. It remains to be seen whether he'll manage to receive full clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins. If Evan Engram (foot) is forced to miss any more time, Ellison could be in line for a notable target share when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...