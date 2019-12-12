Play

Ellison (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ellison has now recorded two straight limited practice sessions, indicating that he's making good progress through the league's protocol for head injuries. It remains to be seen whether he'll manage to receive full clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins. If Evan Engram (foot) is forced to miss any more time, Ellison could be in line for a notable target share when healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories