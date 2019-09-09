Ellison caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to Dallas.

The 31-year-old played 22 offensive snaps in the season opener, clearly outpacing Eric Tomlinson (two snaps) as the top backup for Evan Engram. Ellison appears locked into his No. 2 role as long as Engram remains healthy.

