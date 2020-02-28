Giants' Rhett Ellison: May retire this offseason
Ellison (concussion) is considering retirement, Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post reports.
Ellison missed the final six games of 2019 after suffering a concussion in November. He's now entering the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract, with the Giants able to clear out $5 million in cap space if they release the 31-year-old tight end this offseason, per overthecap.com. Reading between the lines, Ellison would need to accept a pay cut to stay with the Giants, and that's assuming he even wants to play football for another season. His combination of strong blocking and competent short-pass catching could make Ellison appealing to a variety of teams in need of a No. 2 tight end.
