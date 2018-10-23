Ellison caught both of his targets for 11 yards during Monday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.

Even though he's taking a clear backseat to a healthy Evan Engram, Ellison still logged exactly half of the available offensive snaps and should continue to retain some sort of role in the offense given his strengths as a blocker. However, with Engram being the far superior receiver, Ellison will likely go overlooked in the passing game more often than not, and Monday's performance was an example of exactly that.

