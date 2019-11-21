Giants' Rhett Ellison: Not likely to play Sunday
Coach Pat Shurmur said that Ellison won't practice Thursday and relayed that it's unlikely the tight end will clear the concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Bears, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
With Evan Engram (foot) also iffy for the contest, the Giants' top healthy tight ends at the moment are Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options, including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...