Coach Pat Shurmur said that Ellison won't practice Thursday and relayed that it's unlikely the tight end will clear the concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the Bears, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Evan Engram (foot) also iffy for the contest, the Giants' top healthy tight ends at the moment are Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson.

