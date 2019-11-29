Giants' Rhett Ellison: Out for a second straight week
Ellison (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ellison will miss a second straight game while Evan Engram (foot) misses his third in a row. Kaden Smith played 98 percent of the snaps on offense in last week's 19-14 loss to the Bears, brining in five of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown.
