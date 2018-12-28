Giants' Rhett Ellison: Out for season finale
Ellison (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
With a healthy Evan Engram back in the lineup, Ellison caught just two passes for 18 yards the past three weeks, averaging 28.3 snaps per game in a blocking-focused role. The 30-year-old will head into 2019 with two seasons remaining on a four-year, $18 million contract, and it won't come as any surprise if the Giants decide he's too expensive for a backup tight end. Ellison did help his case this season with career-high marks for catches (25) and receiving yards (272) despite missing two games.
