Ellison (concussion) will not play Monday,Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Unlike the surprise decision to rule out teammate and fellow tight end Evan Engram (foot), Ellison was never expected to play after failing to practice all week. As a result, Kaden Smith will get another start after compiling a six-reception, 70-yard receiving day against the Packers last week.

