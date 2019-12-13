Play

Ellison (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ellison was able to return to practice as a limited practice participant this week but will still end up missing his fourth straight contest. Evan Engram (foot) will also be sidelined, leaving Kaden Smith to again work as the team's No. 1 tight end.

