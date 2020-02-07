Giants' Rhett Ellison: Potential cap casualty
Ellison (concussion) could be a cap casualty this offseason, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Ellison would count $7.2 million against the salary cap for New York if retained for 2020, an especially substantial sum for a team with promising options like Evan Engram (foot) and Kaden Smith both playing under rookie contracts. Barring a pay cut, it's realistic that the Giants could opt to part ways with Ellison, who ended the 2019 season on injured reserve due to a concussion, in favor of a more affordable blocking specialist.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...
-
Garrett's impact on Giants offense
Jason Garrett beat the Giants for years. Now he's poised to create meaningful numbers with...
-
XFL depth chart breakdown
Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts...
-
XFL Week 1 injury reports, game previews
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...