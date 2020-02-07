Play

Ellison (concussion) could be a cap casualty this offseason, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ellison would count $7.2 million against the salary cap for New York if retained for 2020, an especially substantial sum for a team with promising options like Evan Engram (foot) and Kaden Smith both playing under rookie contracts. Barring a pay cut, it's realistic that the Giants could opt to part ways with Ellison, who ended the 2019 season on injured reserve due to a concussion, in favor of a more affordable blocking specialist.

More News
Our Latest Stories