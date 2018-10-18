Ellison (foot) practiced in full Thursday.

With Evan Engram holding the same status after missing three games due to a sprained MCL, the Giants' tight end group is intact for the first time since Week 3. Ellison was targeted just three times when Engram played the entirety of the team's first two games of the season, a level that the former is expected to fall back to after sitting out Week 6 himself with a foot injury.

