Giants' Rhett Ellison: Practices in limited fashion
Ellison (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Ellison, who sat out Wednesday's practice, took part in individual drills in his return to work and looked to be running at full speed during the media-access portion of the session. Ellison would clear up most of the concern about the health of his sprained ankle by practicing again Friday in any capacity.
