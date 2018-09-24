Ellison will take on a larger role while Evan Engram recovers from an MCL sprain, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Engram likely facing a multi-game absence, Ellison may find himself in an every-down role the next few weeks. The veteran blocking specialist displayed some unexpected versatility in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Texans, catching each of his three targets for 39 yards and a touchdown while playing 87 percent of the snaps on offense. Sterling Shepard is another candidate to draw more targets while Engram is sidelined.