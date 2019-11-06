Ellison is expected to start versus the Jets on Sunday with Evan Engram (foot) on track to sit out, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ellison previously filled in for Engram against the Patriots in Week 6, when he hauled in three of a season-high seven targets for 30 yards. While Ellison didn't translate his opportunity against New England's swarming defense into notable fantasy production, it's worth noting that he handled a sizable 22.5 percent target share. If Ellison sees similar opportunity versus a shaky Jets defense on Sunday, he could make for a solid streaming option at the tight end position.