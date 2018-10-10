Ellison (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Eagles.

After coach Pat Shurmur said Ellison was tending to a "sore foot" to kick off Week 6 prep, his workload was capped at limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. Ellison seems to be "questionable" by every sense of the term, but if the training staff determines there's minimal risk of aggravating his foot, he likely will be given clearance to play Thursday with Evan Engram (knee) yet again unavailable. If the Giants rule out Ellison, though, tight end will be the domain of Scott Simonson and potentially Garrett Dickerson.

