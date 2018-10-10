Giants' Rhett Ellison: Questionable for Thursday
Ellison (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Eagles.
After coach Pat Shurmur said Ellison was tending to a "sore foot" to kick off Week 6 prep, his workload was capped at limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. Ellison seems to be "questionable" by every sense of the term, but if the training staff determines there's minimal risk of aggravating his foot, he likely will be given clearance to play Thursday with Evan Engram (knee) yet again unavailable. If the Giants rule out Ellison, though, tight end will be the domain of Scott Simonson and potentially Garrett Dickerson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...