Giants' Rhett Ellison: Return questionable
Ellison is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Jets after suffering an eye injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Ellison's exit comes on the heels of starting tight end Evan Engram suffering a concussion, leaving Jerell Adams as the top option at tight end for the time being. It wouldn't be surprising for the team to leave Ellison out merely for precautionary reasons at this point.
