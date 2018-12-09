Ellison is expected to return to a reserve role at tight end Sunday against the Redskins with Evan Engram (hamstring) cleared to play after missing the previous two contests, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While Engram was out, Ellison played 92.5 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps, parlaying the spike in usage into eight receptions for 119 yards across 12 targets. Ellison's snap count will dip with Engram back in the fold, though Raanan notes that the latter will be deployed primarily in obvious passing scenarios. That will allow Ellison, a superior to blocker, to retain a healthy amount of playing time, but his fantasy viability will take a hit nonetheless.