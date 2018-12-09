Giants' Rhett Ellison: Returning to backup role
Ellison is expected to return to a reserve role at tight end Sunday against the Redskins with Evan Engram (hamstring) cleared to play after missing the previous two contests, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
While Engram was out, Ellison played 92.5 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps, parlaying the spike in usage into eight receptions for 119 yards across 12 targets. Ellison's snap count will dip with Engram back in the fold, though Raanan notes that the latter will be deployed primarily in obvious passing scenarios. That will allow Ellison, a superior to blocker, to retain a healthy amount of playing time, but his fantasy viability will take a hit nonetheless.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14