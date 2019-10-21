Giants' Rhett Ellison: Scores in loss
Ellison caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Ellison notched his first touchdown of the season during Sunday's loss despite Evan Engram having returned to the starting lineup. He played only 39 percent of snaps on offense. Given that Ellison figures to continue playing a reserve role going forward, he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as long as Engram remains healthy.
