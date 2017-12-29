Ellison likely will replace Evan Engram (ribs) as the starting tight end for Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Engram's usual snaps were divided between Ellison and Jerell Adams after the rookie tight end was forced out of last week's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. Ellison took advantage with four catches for 60 yards on seven targets, but his track record as a blocking specialist suggests he's unlikely to provide similar production Sunday. Adams is the better bet to get playing time on obvious passing downs.