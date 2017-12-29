Giants' Rhett Ellison: Set to replace Engram
Ellison likely will replace Evan Engram (ribs) as the starting tight end for Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Engram's usual snaps were divided between Ellison and Jerell Adams after the rookie tight end was forced out of last week's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. Ellison took advantage with four catches for 60 yards on seven targets, but his track record as a blocking specialist suggests he's unlikely to provide similar production Sunday. Adams is the better bet to get playing time on obvious passing downs.
More News
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Won't carry injury designation•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Limited Thursday with finger issue•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Listed as No. 1 tight end•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Healthy for training camp•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Expected back for training camp•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Sitting out OTAs with calf soreness•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.