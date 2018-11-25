Ellison caught four of six targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Ellison hadn't recorded more than three catches or 39 receiving yards in any game this season, but he was thrust into a larger role after Evan Engram hurt his hamstring in warmups, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. He responded with several sizable gains en route to a new career high in receiving yardage. It's unclear at this point if Engram will be sidelined next Sunday against the Bears, but Ellison could play a large role once again if he is.