Giants' Rhett Ellison: Should be fine
Ellison said he's fine after suffering an eye injury during Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.
Ellison also said he would've returned if it was the regular season, but he'll still visit the doctor Saturday to be sure. It's good news for the Giants as Evan Engram left the game as well and entered concussion protocol. If Engram can't get healthy by the time Week 1 kicks off, expect Ellison to see a hefty workload right off the bat.
More News
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Return questionable•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Leads team in receiving•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Set to replace Engram•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Won't carry injury designation•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Limited Thursday with finger issue•
-
Giants' Rhett Ellison: Listed as No. 1 tight end•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.