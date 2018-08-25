Ellison said he's fine after suffering an eye injury during Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York reports.

Ellison also said he would've returned if it was the regular season, but he'll still visit the doctor Saturday to be sure. It's good news for the Giants as Evan Engram left the game as well and entered concussion protocol. If Engram can't get healthy by the time Week 1 kicks off, expect Ellison to see a hefty workload right off the bat.