Giants' Rhett Ellison: Shut out Sunday
Ellison failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
It marks the second week in a row that Ellison has gone without a reception, as his offensive reps continue to drop. Evan Engram has been heavily involved in the offense since returning from a hamstring injury, leaving little room for Ellison in the game plan.
