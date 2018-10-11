Giants' Rhett Ellison: Sitting out Week 6
Ellison (foot) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
Ellison may have been able to suit up if the Giants played on Sunday this week, but the quick turnaround between games likely prevented him from recovering from the sore foot in time. While not a major part of the team's passing attack, Ellison's absence will loom larger with top tight end Evan Engram (knee) also sidelined for another week. The absences of Ellison and Engram leave Scott Simonson and Garrett Dickerson as the Giants' lone tight ends, with both of those healthy options expected to function mainly as blockers for any snaps they handle in Week 6.
