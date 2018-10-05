Ellison is expected to serve as the Giants' primary tight end Sunday against the Panthers with Evan Engram (knee) ruled out for the contest.

Engram missed the Week 4 loss to the Saints with the same injury, allowing Ellison to start at tight end and play 54 of the Giants' 62 offensive snaps (87 percent). Though most of Ellison's utility comes as a blocker, quarterback Eli Manning's reliance on the short passing game played to the 30-year-old's advantage last week, as he was targeted five times. With three other capable receiving options on hand in wideouts Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard and running back Saquon Barkley, Ellison's weekly fantasy ceiling will still be fairly low for the duration of Engram's absence. However, given the league-wide attrition at the tight-end position and the fact that bye weeks are now in the mix, another five-target day in Week 5 might be enough to make Ellison a worthy lineup option in many leagues.