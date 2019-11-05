Ellison caught two of five targets for 17 yards in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

Ellison played 36 of 72 offensive snaps (50 percent), but Evan Engram (foot) -- who caught six passes for 48 yards -- continues to command a majority of the tight-end targets from Daniel Jones. Engram hurt his foot and was held out for the last few offensive series Monday, and coach Pat Shurmur wouldn't write it off as simply precautionary. Engram's status is worth monitoring in deep fantasy leagues ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets. In the one game Engram missed this year, Ellison garnered seven targets for 33 yards against the Patriots, which boasts a secondary a couple tiers above the Jets'.