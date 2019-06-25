Ellison took advantage of Evan Engram's injury-related absence from June minicamp, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

Engram was sidelined with a minor hamstring injury that's expected to clear up before the start of training camp in late July. Meanwhile, Ellison made it through the offseason program in good health, after sitting out Week 17 of last season due to a concussion. He doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the final two seasons of his four-year, $18 million contract, but a lack of competition for the No. 2 job at tight end puts the 30-year-old in good position to keep his roster spot.

